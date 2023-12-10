Punjab: Mann & Kejriwal Unveil 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' For Hassle-Free Citizen Services At Doorsteps | Photo: PTI

The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday launched the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' scheme to provide 43 citizen-centric services to the people at their doorsteps.

Services offered in the scheme

These services include birth and death certificates, affidavit attestation, inspection of revenue records, certified copies of registered and unregistered documents, equity entry of mortgage, "fard" generation, border area certificate, counter-signing of documents of NRI, residence certificate (personnel), SC/BC/OBC certificate, pensions, power bills payment, and compulsory registration of marriage, among others.

Citizens can avail of the service by calling a dedicated helpline number, 1076, and scheduling an appointment at their convenience. They will be informed of the required documents, applicable fees, and other details. Citizens will receive an SMS with the list of necessary documents and the date/time of the appointment. Specially trained personnel will visit their homes/offices at the scheduled time with tablets to complete the necessary paperwork, collect fees, and provide an acknowledgment receipt, allowing citizens to track their application.

State follows the Delhi model

Addressing the gathering after the scheme's launch in Ludhiana, Mann stated that the state had followed the Delhi model, conceived by Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal mentioned that with the launch of this scheme, around 99% of services provided by the state government would be available to people at their doorsteps, eliminating the need for citizens to face harassment in government offices for routine administrative tasks.

The Delhi Chief Minister also mentioned that this scheme would generate more than 4,000 new jobs in the state, creating new employment opportunities for the youth.