Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Son Of Indira Gandhi's Assassin To Contest From Faridkot Seat

Indira Gandhi | PTI

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassin's son, Sarabjit Singh (45), has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Faridkot constituency in Punjab. Sarabjit Singh is the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of Indira Gandhi.

Beant Singh, along with Satwant Singh, shot and killed her on October 31, 1984, at her residence. Sarabjit says he made this decision after appeals from several people in Faridkot to contest the election. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Karamjit Anmol as their candidate for this seat. Karamjit is considered close to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress's Muhammad Sadique won this seat. In 2014, it was won by the Shiromani Akali Dal, and in 2009, Paramjit Kaur Gulshan won on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. Before that, in 2004, Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was elected MP from here.

Sarabjit Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Bathinda constituency in 2004 and was unsuccessful, receiving 1.13 lakh votes. He also contested the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections from the Bhadaur seat in 2007 but faced defeat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sarabjit tried his luck again from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat but lost again.

His mother, Bimal Kaur, was elected MP from the Ropar seat in 1989. Voting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1st. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded actor Karamjit Anmol from the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, while the BJP has nominated singer Hans Raj Hans as their candidate.