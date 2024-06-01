Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ferozepur BSP Candidate Booked For Recording Voting, Rajpura AAP MLA Gets Notice | Representational Image

Chandigarh: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Punjab's Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, Surinder Kamboj, was booked for allegedly getting his video recorded while casting his vote at a polling booth on Saturday.

Poll officials said that Kamboj was filmed by an unidentified person while the former was casting his vote at a polling station at village Jiva Rai in the Guru Har Sahai town of Ferozepur district.

Stating that Kamboj also made this film public on the social media, the officials said a case had been registered against him and the person who filmed it, under Sections 126 and 132 of the Representation of People’s Act and the section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It may be mentioned here that Kamboj is father of AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj.

NOTICES TO AAP MLA

Meanwhile, the MLA of the tuling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Rajpura assembly segment, district Patiala, Neena Mittal was issued a notice on Saturday for using her cell phone to videograph her casting the vote – a violation of the election model code of conduct (MCC) - at a polling booth.

She also shared the video on her X account but she deleted the same, later. The election officials said that the MLA had been issued a notice as the use of mobile phones was not allowed inside a polling booth.

NOTICES TO BJP CANDIDATE

Meanwhile, a notice was also issued to the BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, Arvind Khanna, for sporting the party symbol inside the polling booth. The election officials said that Khanna was issued the notice as party symbols could not be sported or displayed within 100 meters of a polling booth on polling day.