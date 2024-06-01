Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kirron Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag & Other Celebs Cast Votes

Several film celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kirron Kher, Gul Panag, and Samaira Sandhu made their presence felt in the Punjab, as they stepped out to cast their votes in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday (June 1).

They flaunted their inked finger after casting their votes in Punjab. The participation of the celebs not only highlighted their civic duty but also encouraged fans to engage in underscoring the importance of every single vote.

Actress-politician Kirron Kher

Kiron Kher cast her vote at a polling booth in Sector 7 in Chandigarh. The actress-turned-politician smiled while addressing the media. After casting her vote, BJP leader Kirron Kher stated, "I hope Modi ji's government will come to power in Delhi."

Chandigarh: After casting her vote, BJP leader Kirron Kher says, "I hope Modi ji's government will come to power in Delhi..." pic.twitter.com/HTVVR4LUGq — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2024

Actress Gul Panag

Actress Gul Panag was among the early voters in Punjab. She arrived at a polling station in Mahadian. The actress-turned-politician took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of her flaunting her inked finger.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who hails from Chandigarh, travelled to the capital of Punjab from Mumbai to fulfill his duties towards the country by casting his vote. After exercising his franchise at a designated polling booth, he spoke to media persons and emphasised the importance of voter participation in elections. He said, "I came back to my city to cast my vote and exercise my right.. Mumbai recorded a very low voter turnout this time but we should cast our vote...We don't have a right to complain if we don't vote."

Chandigarh: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana casts his vote says, "We all should exercise our right to vote..." pic.twitter.com/iNqq8yC0V1 — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2024

Actress Samaira Sandhu

Samaira Sandhu was also snapped out of the polling station in Punjab. After casting her vote, she spoke to ANI, and said, "I have cast my vote. I have come especially from Mumbai to cast my vote. I can see a good rush. Voters are coming out in large numbers. I urge people to come out and vote. All arrangements have been made here."

#WATCH | Samaira Sandhu says, "I have cast my vote. I have come especially from Mumbai to cast my vote...I can see a good rush. Voters are coming out in large numbers...I urge people to come out and vote...All arrangements have been made here..."#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/gE7fjpBhy4 pic.twitter.com/Kh3nMhL7E2 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. The results of the polls will be declared on June 4.