Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Revises State's Voter Turnout Figure To 62.80 Pc From 55.65 Pc

Chandigarh: A voter turnout of 62.80 percent has been recorded in the 13 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Punjab, which went to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said the state Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C

It was the latest revised voter turnout from 55.65 percent reported on Saturday. However, the revised figure is still lower than the 65.96 percent voter turnout registered during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Percentage Of Voter Turnout In Different Constituencies Of Punjab

The Chief Electoral Officer said that as per the data received late on June 1 night, Bathinda has recorded the highest voter turnout of 69.36 percent.

Amritsar recorded 56.06 percent, Anandpur Sahib 61.98 percent, Faridkot 63.34 percent, Fatehgarh Sahib 62.53 percent, Ferozepur 67.02 percent, Gurdaspur 66.67 percent, and Hoshiarpur 58.86 percent.

He further apprised that 59.70 percent polling has been recorded in Jalandhar, 62.55 percent in Khadoor Sahib, 60.12 percent in Ludhiana, 63.63 percent in Patiala, and 64.63 percent in Sangrur. The votes cast will be counted on June 4 when the results will be known.

About Elections Of 2019 & 2014

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the INC-led UPA alliance secured eight seats with a vote share of 40.6 percent, while the NDA managed to secure four with a voting percentage of 9.7. The AAP, making its debut, secured one seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP bagged 4 seats each while Congress secured 3 seats. The BJP managed to secure only two seats. The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases over 44 days from April 19 to June 1. The counting will be done and the results declared on June 4.