'Punjab Ko Loot Kha Gaye': BJP MP Harbhajan Singh Says He Will Reveal Details Of Deals Related To Rajya Sabha Seat & Cabinet Berths In Punjab

Harbhajan Singh | Pic Credit: Twitter

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has stirred fresh political controversy by alleging irregularities in the allocation of Rajya Sabha seats and Cabinet berths in Punjab after facing criticism over his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party and merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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Harbhajan, who recently left AAP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs and joined the BJP, made the remarks while responding to criticism on X. An X user, Devender Yadav, had called him a “gaddar” (traitor) and questioned why he had not resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat allegedly given by AAP before switching sides. The post also accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore to defecting MPs.

Replying to the allegations, Harbhajan said he would reveal details “at the right time” regarding alleged deals linked to Rajya Sabha seats and ministerial appointments in Punjab. He alleged that seats were “sold” and claimed he could disclose who received benefits and on whose behalf. He further accused certain leaders of “looting Punjab” and making ministerial appointments to serve vested interests.

The former cricketer-turned-politician also defended himself against accusations of using abusive language, saying he had not insulted any leader despite being targeted online.

Read Also Former World Cup Winner Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP, Exits Aam Aadmi Party In Shock Move

Harbhajan Singh and six other MPs have been facing sharp criticism from AAP supporters after they claimed to represent the “real” party faction in the Rajya Sabha before merging with the BJP.