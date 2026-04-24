Former World Cup Winner Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP, Exits Aam Aadmi Party In Shock Move

Aam Aadmi Party MP and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has switched to BJP. |

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has quit Aam Aadmi Party to join the Bharatiya Janta Party in a major development on Friday. Singh, who was part of two World Cup winning sides, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party as one of their five candidates from the state of Punjab in 2022.

He is part of 7/10 AAP MPs from AAP to switch to BJP, alongside Raghav Chadha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harbhajan Singh's political career

Harbhajan Singh transitioned into public life after his cricketing career and entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2022.

After a near four-year stint, Singh has now joined Raghav Chadha to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party in a significant shift in his political journey.

While Harbhajan has largely maintained a low-profile presence in parliamentary proceedings, his political realignment could signal a more active role ahead, especially given his national stature and appeal beyond traditional political constituencies.

Harbhajan joins Gambhir

Harbhajan is the latest in former Indian cricketers joining the Bharatiya Janta Party. Singh's long-time India teammate Gautam Gambhir served as MP from Delhi.