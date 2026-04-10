Punjab: 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Murder Fugitive Amritpal Arrested After Deportation From UAE | ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab police with support of Central agencies arrested fugitive Amritpal Singh Mehron - the main accused in the sensational murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias ``Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’’ in June 2025 in Bathinda - following his deportation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wee hours of Friday.

Sharing this information in his post on X, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused, along with three associates had abducted and murdered the victim on June 11, 2025 and abandoned her body in a car parked in Bathinda.

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Stating that his accomplices had already been arrested in the case, Yadav said that Amritpal fled the country after committing the crime to evade legal proceedings. Punjab Police, in close coordination with Central agencies, traced his location to the Middle East and initiated extradition proceedings. He was subsequently detained and deported to India, where he was arrested at Indirandhi International Airport, Delhi in the early hours of April 10, 2026, DGP Yadav said.

Police said that the 30-year old influencer, known on Instagram as ``Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’’, a resident of Ludhiana had left her home on June 9, 2025 informing her mother that she was going for a promotional event.

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She was strangled to death by the accused Amritpal, a self-styled radical Sikh leader, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh and her body was found from her car in Bathinda on June 11. After the murder, a video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Amritpal stating that he along with his accomplices had killed her due to her ``immoral and vulgar content’’.

Amritpal faced at least three cases related to moral policing – these included a case of criminal intimidation and a case of attempt to murder in the past.

From Delhi, Amritpal was brought to Bathinda where he was presented before a local court which sent him to five-day police remand.