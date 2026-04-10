'Never Felt Better': Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Shares Adorable Moments With Her Twin Babies Enjoying Spring Break

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 10, 2026
Actor & Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta recently dropped moments being spent with her kids during the spring break.
In a series of pictures, she shared adorable candids with her twins, Jai & Gia.
The spring break dump saw a picture of blooming flower which reflects new beginnings.
In another moment, her daughter Gia was seen playing with a cricket bat which was resonated by fans as the actor is herself an owner of a IPL team.
Preity's messy yet alluring selfie stood out in the whole photodump.
While, another picture shows her kid playing with a saree-draped doll.
Preity Zinta is turning heads lately, not just on Instagram but also in cricket grounds as she is keep showing up to support her team, Punjab Kings.