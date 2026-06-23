Punjab Jail Escapee Satpal Alias Sattu Dies After Muzaffarnagar Encounter, Police Probe Network

A fugitive who escaped from a Punjab jail earlier this year has died after being injured in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday. Satpal alias Sattu, who had allegedly been on the run since escaping Ludhiana jail in February 2026, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.

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According to police, Satpal was intercepted around 11:25 pm on Monday during a joint checking operation by the Civil Lines police and the Special Operations Group on the Bamanheri-Roorkee Road. Officers claimed they signalled a Punjab-registered car to stop, but the driver attempted to flee and later opened fire after abandoning the vehicle. Two policemen were reportedly injured in the exchange.

Police said they retaliated in self-defence, leaving Satpal with gunshot injuries to his leg and upper body. He was admitted to hospital but died on Tuesday afternoon, with doctors reportedly attributing the death to excessive blood loss.

Senior officials alleged that the accused had been involved in multiple crimes, including murder, kidnapping, rape and robbery, with more than 24 criminal cases registered against him across different states. Muzaffarnagar police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl on June 19. Investigators claim he lured the victim with a false job promise, took her to Punjab and sexually assaulted her before abandoning her.

Police also alleged that Satpal had links to the Chhota Rajan gang and recovered a .32 bore pistol, ammunition, a fake Aadhaar card, a mobile phone, the suspected getaway car and the victim’s gold earrings from his possession. Authorities said investigations into his associates and criminal network are continuing.