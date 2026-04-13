Punjab: House Unanimously Passes Stricter Anti-Sacrilege Law

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Pic

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday unanimously passed the ``Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introducing harsher punishment and fines for the acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Bill Proposes Stricter Punishment

The Bill proposes stricter punishment including 10 to 25 years imprisonment and fines between Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh, besides provisions for property confiscation. Also, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been designated as the custodian of all the ``saroops’’ (physical copies) of Guru Granth Sahib.

The Bill was cleared during a special session of the state assembly which was attended by members of Sant Samaj and the leaders of various ``Deras’’.

Special Session Attended

Presenting the Bill, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the law aimed at ensuring strict deterrence against attempts to disturb peace in the state through acts of sacrilege.

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Finance Minister Harpal Cheema Asserts

While supporting the Bill, leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa, however, asked whether the constitutional experts were consulted and whether it would require Presidential assent. Finance minister Harpal Cheema said that this amendment did not require Presidential assent.

While Shiromani Akali Dal rebel legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali backed the Bill and sought fast-tracking of the trial of sacrilege cases, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira referred to findings of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and alleged that depites naming the individuals including the Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the sacrilege case, hardly any action had been taken in the past decade.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also backed the law for its stricter provisions but sought time-bound justice. Stronger laws alone are not enough without sincere implementation, he said.