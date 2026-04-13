Punjab: 6 Held For Grenade Attack On Amritsar Police Station |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have solved the grenade attack case at Police Station (PS) Bhindi Saida, Amritsar, with the arrest of six accused and recovered two pistols from their possession from Amritsar and Faridkot areas.

Those arrested were identified as Baljit Singh, Prabh Singh, Rajbir Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Ajaydeep Singh and Sahib Singh, all residents of district Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI. The accused were in contact with a Pak-based handler operating from abroad, who was directing terror activities in Punjab, he said.

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Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Border Range, Sandeep Goel said that during investigation, it has come to light that accused Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh had retrieved two hand grenades from a location near Gharinda. Investigations have also revealed that the accused were promised a large amount of money, but eventually only a paltry amount of money was given by the Pakistani handler for carrying out the attack, he said.

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Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faridkot, Pragya Jain said that in an intelligence led operation with Amritsar Rural Police, police teams arrested the two accused persons involved in the PS Bhindi Saida grenade attack case from Faridkot. Later, during investigations, four more have been arrested from Amritsar, she said.