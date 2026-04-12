Former MP Chief Minister Uma Bharati Boards Delhi-Bound Punjab Mail After Chain Pulling; Asks Railway Minister To Find Truth

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharati Boards Delhi-bound Punjab Mail After Chain Pulling; Asks Rly Minister To Find Truth |

Uma boards Delhi-bound Punjab Mail after chain pulling

// Asks rly minister to find truth

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal

Former chief minister Uma Bharati and North Central Railway (Jhansi) are at loggerheads after she boarded the Punjab Mail after alarm chain was pulled at Jhansi railway station on Sunday.

While Bharti claimed that she arrived at the station before the scheduled time, railway officials clarified that the train was on time and departed a minute late as alarm chain was pulled. Bharati stated she arrived at Jhansi railway station at 2.18 pm for a 2.23 pm departure.

In a post on X, she requested railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to find the truth after retrieving the CCTV footage for review. Bharati claimed the train arrived at Jhansi ahead of schedule and departed earlier than designated time.

"I was on way from platform 1 to platform 4 in a battery-operated vehicle. Just then, a train passed over the track we needed to cross, causing a long delay. As we moved forward, we found a handcart stuck on the tracks; my security personnel assisted in dislodging it. After finally reaching platform number 4, I found that the train, Punjab Mail, was already in motion," she stated.

Jhansi railway officials issued an official clarification, stating, "After investigation, it was found that Delhi-bound Punjab Mail was on time. ACP was done as passengers could not board the train. It then departed with one-minute delay."