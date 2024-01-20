Punjab & Haryana HC Seeks Earliest Possible Date For Holding Mayoral Polls

Punjab-Haryana High Court | Wikipedia

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday asked the Chandigarh administration (UT) and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to apprise it by January 23 of the earliest possible date for holding the mayoral polls which were to be held on January 18 but were put off to February 6.

The court was hearing a petition from Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) mayoral candidate Kuldeep Dhalor, against the Chandigarh administration’s decision to put off the said polls till February 6. The petitioner also demanded that a court commissioner be appointed for free and fair polls.

Ram mandir consecration ceremony keeps police on their toes

The court was apprised by the administration’s senior standing counsel Anil Mehta that the police was occupied because of the ongoing programmes in the city for the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and later for the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

However, the bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Harsh Bunger orally asked the counsel to apprise the court by January 23 when the said polls could be held at the earliest.

It may be recalled that the said polls which were scheduled to be held here on January 18, were abruptly deferred to February 6 amid high voltage drama involving the main contenders Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance and the rival BJP, after the election presiding officer reported ``sick’’.

AAP-Congress alliance cries foul

Tempers ran high as the AAP-Congress combine which has 20 members (AAP, 13 and Congress, 7) in the House of 35, tore into the BJP which has 14 councillors, terming the official falling ill as BJP ploy to avoid ``impending’’ defeat, while the latter held it to be a handiwork of the AAP-Congress alliance which was unsure of its unity.

For record, as per the alliance tie-up it has been decided that while AAP would contest for the mayor seat, the Congress would fight for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. The Congress which had joined hands with AAP this time, had abstained from the polls in the past.