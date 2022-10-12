Punjab & Haryana HC quashes FIRs against Kumar Vishwas & Tajinder Bagga | ANI

On Wednesday the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed two separate FIRs registered against poet Kumar Vishwas and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The court stated that the continuation of the criminal case against Bagga will amount to ‘an abuse of the process of law’.

Senior counsel Chetal Mittal revealed that Justice Anoop Chitkara had ordered the quashing of the FIRs.

Vishwas was booked by the Rupnagar Police in Punjab over his alleged inflammatory statements against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, while Bagga was booked on charges of making provocative statements that promoted enmity, and criminal intimidation at Mohali in the month of April.

Vishwas was booked under Sections 153, 153-A, 505, and others.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Congress President ASR Warring tweeted, "We welcome cancellation of FIR against Kumar Vishvas and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab and Haryana HC. AAP govt has registered similar vendetta FIRs against Punjab Congress leaders also. Those cases will also fall flat in the court of law."