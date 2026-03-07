Punjab & Haryana HC Acquits Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh In Journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati Murder Case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | File Image

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday set aside the conviction of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and acquitted him in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

The acquittal came just over seven years after Ram Rahim was convicted and handed a life sentence in the murder case.

The appeal filed by two other accused in the matter was, however, dismissed by the Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, which upheld the findings against them.

Despite the acquittal in the murder case, Ram Rahim will continue to remain in jail as he is currently serving a sentence following his conviction in a separate rape case.

The High Court's decision came weeks after the Bench undertook a detailed examination of the evidence presented in the case.

The scrutiny was prompted by controversy surrounding the bullets that were allegedly used in carrying out the crime, which became a key point during the court's review of the material placed on record.

In 2019, a special court had convicted Ram Rahim along with three others for the murder of journalist Chhatrapati. The killing had occurred more than 16 years before the verdict was delivered, drawing widespread attention due to the long delay between the crime and the conviction.

Ram Rahim has also been in the public spotlight since his conviction in a rape case in 2017. Since that conviction, he has been granted temporary release from prison on 14 separate occasions.

Read Also Viral Video Shows Long Queues For LPG Cylinders In UP’s Birdpur Amid Price Hike Announcement

During most of these periods of release, he stayed at the Dera Sacha Sauda's ashram located in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.

The Dera Sacha Sauda organisation, headquartered in Sirsa, commands a large following across several northern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other regions.

Within Haryana, the organisation is known to have significant influence in districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar, where its followers form an important social base.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)