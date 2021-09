Punjab government employees failing to take even the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15: Chief Minister's Office (CMO)



Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 04:19 PM IST