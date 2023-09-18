Punjab: Former Congress MLA, Husband Arrested In Corruption Case

Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Satkar Kaur Gehri, 44, a former Congress MLA from Ferozpur rural, and her husband, Jasmail Singh Gehri, resident of village Shakoor, Ferozepur district, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after conducting a vigilance enquiry.

A VB spokesperson said that during the investigation, it was learnt that the former legislator, in collusion with her husband, had accumulated assets exceeding their known sources of income during her tenure as a member of the state legislative assembly.

Earnings - ₹1.65 crore vs Expenditures - ₹4.49 crore

The spokesperson held that it was learnt during the check period that her total income from all sources amounted to about Rs 1.65 crore while her total expenditures during the same period were Rs 4.49 crore. Consequently, their expenditures amounted to Rs 2.83 crore which represented a disproportionate increase of 171.68%, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also held that a case under section 13 (1), 13(B) of Prevention of Corruption Act and and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against both accused at the VB police station in Ferozepur and that further investigation was under progress.

Who is Satkar Kaur Gehri?

Satkar Kaur had first fought as Congress candidate in 2012 but lost to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Joginder Singh Jindu by just a thin margin of 16 votes. She defeated Jindu by more than 23,000 votes as the Congress MLA in 2017. However, she joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year after the Congress denied her the ticket before the 2022 polls. She was questioned by the VB about six months ago too.

The former legislator rebuked all the charges and told newspersons that the case was politically motivated by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).