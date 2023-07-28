Punjab Floods Reunite Mother & Son After 35 Long Years - Here's Their Story!

Life, like Bollywood films, is no stranger to lost-and-found tales. In an incident from Punjab, which might as well read like a plot from a film, a 37-year-old man named Jagjit Singh met his mother for the first time in over 35 years, thanks to the rescue operations work that he participated in which took him to a Patiala village in Punjab.

Lost father as a small child

Jagjit Singh's mother had remarried after his father died when Jagjit was only 2-years-old. Jagjit Singh was taken away by his grandparents, who raised him. However, his grandparents aways told him that his parents had died in an accident.

Became a devotional singer

However, all these years later, when the devotional singer from Qadian reached Patiala for rescue operations work following floods in the region, he was told by his aunt (bua) that his maternal grandfathers also live in Patiala in Boharpur village. This is when he decided to visit the village.

Locates house of maternal grandparents

Upon reaching the village and asking people about his mother, he was given directions of a house, upon reaching where he saw an old woman sleeping on the cot. She was Jagjit Singh's maternal grandmother. He started asking her questions and when she told him everything, Jagjit Singh broke down informing her that he was the boy who was separated from his mother.

Records the emotional moment

Jagjit Singh said that he was told by his grandparents that his maternal grandparents were alive, but since they didn't speak to each other as relations between his paternal and maternal grandparents had soured, he couldn't learn much. Also, after 2014, all the people who were aware about his mother or her relatives, died and it was only because of her aunt casually mentioning about Boharpur village that led the son to meet his mother after more than 35 years. Jagjit Singh recorded the emotional moment of meeting his mother along with his son, daughter and wife on Facebook too, where all of them are seen hugging each other with tears of happiness in their eyes.

