Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents

Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Protest Over Police Inaction In Cheating Case In Slain Son's Firms

Chandigarh: Days after the parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala staged a protest outside the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP), district Mansa, demanding registration of an FIR over their complaint in an alleged fraud involving two companies owned by their late son, the police have registered a case in the regard.

It may be recalled that Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, had last week sat on the floor outside the SSP office, demanding registration of an FIR over their complaint lodged with police about six months ago.

Singh had told newspersons that the local police had not even registered an FIR in connection with alleged financial fraud involving two companies of their late son. According to information, their complaint pertained to huge earnings from various digital platforms since Moosewala’s death.

It may be recalled that Moosewala was shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in his native Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. According to police, Moosewala was killed in retaliation for another shocking murder of one Vicky Middukhera, also a Youth Akali Dal leader, in 2021 in Mohali reportedly at the behest of Moosewala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh, who is absconding since.