Punjab Final Voter List Released Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Elector Count Falls By 13.6 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Punjab's final electoral rolls have been released after a months-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with 2,01,00,727 voters eligible to cast their ballots across the state's 117 Assembly constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

Published on Monday, the final list reflects a reduction of over 13.6 lakh electors, or 6.33%, from the 2,14,61,043 voters registered before the revision commenced. The Election Commission undertook the exercise to update electoral records by removing entries linked to deceased voters, permanent migration, absent electors and duplicate registrations.

However, the final electoral roll shows an increase compared with the draft list released on August 13. The number of registered voters rose from 1,93,94,435 in the draft roll to 2,01,00,727 in the final list, marking a net increase of 3.64%.

Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra said 7,97,263 new voters had been added to the final electoral roll. The publication comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in February.

The Election Commission of India ordered the SIR of Punjab's electoral rolls through a notification issued on May 14. The process officially commenced on June 25, with Punjab included in the third phase of the nationwide revision exercise.

The period for filing claims and objections extended from August 13 to September 12.

The subsequent notice and disposal process continued from August 13 to October 8. During this phase, notices were served on voters whose records could not be adequately matched or contained discrepancies requiring verification.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, notices were issued to 35,49,036 electors, of whom 86,038 were eventually declared ineligible.