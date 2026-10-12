Abhijeet Dipke Backs INDIA Bloc's March To Supreme Court, Says 'Focus On What Matters'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday reacted to the INDIA bloc's march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court, saying that citizens must refuse to remain silent in the fight to protect democracy.

Several Opposition leaders, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, participated in the march, including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar and Sachin Pilot, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders.

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Reacting to the demonstration, Dipke took to X and wrote, "It doesn’t matter who protests, where they protest or who they protest with.

"What matters is that we, as citizens of this country, refuse to remain silent. "Focus on what matters."

In another post, Dipke referred to the large gathering of protesters in the national capital and linked the demonstration to the Opposition's concerns over restrictions on designated protest venues.

"Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy.

"If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken.

"Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away," he wrote.

The INDIA bloc's march came amid its ongoing confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions and accusations of voter deletions.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders moved the Supreme Court against the ECI. The petition also named Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Opposition has been demanding accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has accused the poll body of irregularities, allegations that remain contested.