 Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest 22-Year-Old
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest 22-Year-Old

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest 22-Year-Old

The arrest was made by the CIA staff based on secret information indicating that a large consignment had arrived from across the border. The accused, identified as Sonu, was apprehended from an embankment on the Sutlej River in the Ali area.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
In a major crackdown, the Ferozepur Police arrested a 22-year-old drug smuggler and recovered 15 kilograms and 775 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, which was smuggled in from Pakistan. | X @Ferozepurpolice

Ferozepur: In a major crackdown, the Ferozepur Police arrested a 22-year-old drug smuggler and recovered 15 kilograms and 775 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, which was smuggled in from Pakistan, said the police.

The arrest was made by the CIA staff based on secret information indicating that a large consignment had arrived from across the border. The accused, identified as Sonu, was apprehended from an embankment on the Sutlej River in the Ali area.

According to the police, during interrogation, a significant cross-border conspiracy was uncovered. It was revealed that the heroin was ordered by a major drug smuggler currently lodged in Kapurthala jail, who had contacted his counterparts in Pakistan. The Punjab Police is now preparing to bring the jailed smuggler on a production warrant for further investigation.

Giving details, SSP Bhupinder Singh stated that drug smugglers operating from across the Ferozepur border have become highly active, exploiting the current flood situation. "Taking advantage of the disaster, these elements are continuously sending consignments," the SSP said.

FPJ Shorts
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags ₹25,000 Crore Blow To Andhra Pradesh’s Shrimp Sector As US Tariffs Cancel Half Export Orders
CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags ₹25,000 Crore Blow To Andhra Pradesh’s Shrimp Sector As US Tariffs Cancel Half Export Orders
Read Also
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast -...
article-image

He added that in the last 15 days alone, a total of about 30 kg of heroin has been recovered from the Ferozepur area, all of which is suspected to have been imported from Pakistan.

The police are now investigating the entire network to uncover all backwards and forward links, including where the consignment was to be supplied and how the smugglers maintained contact across the border, with the aim of dismantling the entire drug chain.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Woman Molested Twice By Man While Aiding Injured Dog Hit By Vehicle; Police Register Case

Bengaluru Woman Molested Twice By Man While Aiding Injured Dog Hit By Vehicle; Police Register Case

'I Will Remain A Congress Worker Until My Last Breath': MLA Rahul Mamkootathil After Removal From...

'I Will Remain A Congress Worker Until My Last Breath': MLA Rahul Mamkootathil After Removal From...

Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat

Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR