Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest 22-Year-Old

Ferozepur: In a major crackdown, the Ferozepur Police arrested a 22-year-old drug smuggler and recovered 15 kilograms and 775 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, which was smuggled in from Pakistan, said the police.

The arrest was made by the CIA staff based on secret information indicating that a large consignment had arrived from across the border. The accused, identified as Sonu, was apprehended from an embankment on the Sutlej River in the Ali area.

According to the police, during interrogation, a significant cross-border conspiracy was uncovered. It was revealed that the heroin was ordered by a major drug smuggler currently lodged in Kapurthala jail, who had contacted his counterparts in Pakistan. The Punjab Police is now preparing to bring the jailed smuggler on a production warrant for further investigation.

During the campaign of "Yudh Nashian Virudh" Ferozepur Police arrested 01 accused and recovered 15.775 Kg of heroin from him.#YudhNashianVirudh#ActionAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/jENvSSWaGe — Ferozepur Range Police (@FerozepurRange) September 14, 2025

Giving details, SSP Bhupinder Singh stated that drug smugglers operating from across the Ferozepur border have become highly active, exploiting the current flood situation. "Taking advantage of the disaster, these elements are continuously sending consignments," the SSP said.

He added that in the last 15 days alone, a total of about 30 kg of heroin has been recovered from the Ferozepur area, all of which is suspected to have been imported from Pakistan.

The police are now investigating the entire network to uncover all backwards and forward links, including where the consignment was to be supplied and how the smugglers maintained contact across the border, with the aim of dismantling the entire drug chain.

