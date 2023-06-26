Punjab: Ex-serviceman Shoots Father In Hoshiarpur Over Mundane Argument Over Air Conditioning; Video Surfaces

Punjab: Ex-serviceman Shoots Father In Hoshiarpur Over Mundane Argument Over Air Conditioning |

Punjab: A 40-year-old ex-army man allegedly fired a gunshot at his father in a fight over replacing an air conditioner in their house Jalal Chak village here, police said on Sunday.

Amarjeet Singh shot at his father Veer Singh with his licensed 12 bore rifle Saturday night.

In the video shared on Twitter by Journalist Gagandeep Singh, the injured father can be seen lying on a hospital bed post his treatment. Surprisingly even after being shot at by his son, the victim can be seen requesting the police officials not to take action any against his son.

Victim Admitted to a Hospital in Amritsar

Veer Singh was admitted to the civil hospital, Dasuya, from where he was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, police said.

Accused Arrested

Police said they have arrested Amarjeet Singh under relevant sections including attempt to murder of the IPC and the Arms Act.

