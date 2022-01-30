Punjab Elections 2022: Polling date, counting day & result; check complete schedule here

New Delhi: Five states are due for assembly elections in 2022, and the dates for polling in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand have been announced.

Punjab assembly election 2022 will be held to elect 117 MLAs. The term of the current Punjab assembly, elected in 2017, will expire on March 27, 2022. The final voter list for Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022 was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier this week.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022- Polling date, counting day and schedule

A total of 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab will be going to the polls to elect MLAs for the 16th Punjab assembly. The schedule for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Election is mentioned below with dates for the polls and counting of votes, as listed in the ECI notification:

The voting in Punjab will take place in one phase on February 20 (Monday).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022 (Thursday).

Punjab Legislative Assembly Schedule:

1. Date of Notification: January 25 2022 (Tuesday)

2. Last date of Nomination: February 1 2022 (Tuesday)

3. Date of Scrutiny: February 2 2022 (Wednesday)

4. Date of Withdrawal: February 4 2022 (Friday)

5. Date of Poll: February 20 2022 (Sunday)

6. Date of Counting: March 10 2022 (Thursday)

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, the Indian National Congress won 77 out of 117 total seats. This landslide victory pushed the ruling alliance between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to third place with only 18 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and forming the official opposition in Punjab.

In the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election in December 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party won 14 seats and became the single largest party in the council of total 35 seats.

On January 18, AAP declared Bhagwant Mann as their Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly election.

SAD dissolved its alliance with the BJP, which had lasted over two decades, over the controversial Farm Bills passed by the BJP-controlled Indian Parliament in 2020. In addition, the LIP and AAP had also contested the 2017 election in an alliance but broke their alliance as well.

On June 13 2021, SAD and BSP announced an alliance for the assembly election with 97-20 seat sharing. On December 28, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress (a new political party launched by former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh), and SAD(S) announced an alliance for the assembly elections.

