Punjab elections 2022: People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes, says Navjot Singh Sidhu - watch video

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday took a dig at party high command and said that “people at the top” wanted a weak chief minister.

If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Navjot Singh Sidhu amid sloganeering by his supporters.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that it not in his or Sunil Jakhar's hands to decide as to who will be the CM face of the party in the state.

"It's up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it's not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We've to give people agenda, model," Sidhu said while speaking to media persons today in Amritsar, reported news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Jakhar had said, "What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months." His statement came after he stirred political reactions after claiming that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post while only two legislators favoured Channi.

This comes at a time when Congress is all set to announce its CM candidate for the upcoming polls in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:58 AM IST