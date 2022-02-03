'Not in Sunil Jakhar's hand nor mine': Navjot Singh Sidhu on former Punjab Congress chief's remark of announcing Channi as CM candidate for assembly polls

Hours after senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said that Charanjit Singh Channi should be given more time to serve as chief minister of Punjab ahead of assembly polls, PCCC chief Navkot Singh Sidhu responded saying it's not in his hand nor in mine.

Today, Sunil Jakhar backed CM Charanjit Singh Channi stating that he should be given time so that he continues working.

However Sidhu who was in Amritsar today evening, reacting to Jakhar's statement said, "It's up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it's not in his hand nor in mine."

"People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We've to give people agenda, model," he added.

It's up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says,but it's not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We've to give people agenda, model: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunil Jakhar's remark of announcing Channi as CM candidate for #PunjabAssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Z15tbdMioI — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Notably, Sunil Jakhar's statement came a day after he claimed that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister during the change of leadership in the party but has now backed CM Channi.

"What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months," Jakhar said.

Jakhar, who made way for PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu last year when the Amarinder-Sidhu clash was at its peak, had claimed that that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post while only two legislators favoured Channi. His statement came at a time when Congress is all set to announce its CM candidate for the upcoming polls.

He further said that MLAs has passed a resolution to obey by the High Command's decision while discussing the Chief Ministerial candidate. Lauding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his decision to make Channi, a Dalit face, as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Jakhar said that it was a "historic" decision.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:26 PM IST