Punjab elections 2022: 'Nobody talking about roadmap for govt to be formed', says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ahead of the state assembly election, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that his Punjab model is one to change the lives of people of the state.

While speaking about the Congress' plan to announce the Chief Minister face for Punjab, Sidhu said that nobody is talking about the roadmap for a government to be formed.

"Today Punjab has to decide a major thing; CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs (for the Congress). Nobody is talking about the 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a government to be formed," Navjot Singh Sidhu said while addressing a press conference, reported news agency ANI.

"Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth and people of the state," he added.

In an apparent dig at the Congress top leadership, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that the "people at the top" want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes.

"If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM. You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Sidhu.

This came as the Congress party is set to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on February 6.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:13 PM IST