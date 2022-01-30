Punjab Elections 2022: From thousands of rupees to women to land to Dalits, here's what political parties have promised if elected to power

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, political parties are making several promises to woo voters.

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Punjab on 20 February 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

Congress:

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if his party returns to power.

Sidhu also promised eight free cooking gas cylinders to homemakers every year.

The state Congress chief also promised two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing class 12, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing class 10 and Rs 5,000 to those passing class 5.

Besides this, he promised Rs 400 per day to farmers and labourers who have land lesser than five acres.

Aam Aadmi Party:

Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will transfer Rs 1000 per month to every woman aged 18 or above.

If AAP is voted to power, it will require Rs 12,000 crore per year to fulfill its poll promises. The annual GST collection in Punjab is Rs 1377.77 Cr. The entire amount is not sufficient to provide Rs1000 to the 99 lakh women per month, as well as credit salaries, pensions and offer debt repayment.

The party also promises to stop corruption in the state as it vows to remove not just the sand mafia but all kinds of mafia from Punjab and put an end to the menace of drugs.

Like in their manifesto, AAP also pledges to create employment for the youth who will then "no longer have to move to different countries, and be under debt for loans to move there". The party will create ample opportunities for them in the state and they "will not have to go away from their parents".

The party leadership has extended its support to protesting teachers of the state and assured their grievances will be heard and problems solved if the party is voted to power. It has also vowed to improve education and schools in the state.

BJP:

The Bhartiya Janata Party has promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly poll like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs. five lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

In its 16-page manifesto, the BJP has assured a house to every poor family, besides promising a 5-8 marla plot of land to Dalits and those belonging to the backward class. The SAD ally has also promised a job to at least one member from each family.

The BJP manifesto has also announced Rs. 5 lakh in financial assistance to the families which were affected by militancy in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD):

The slew of promises included quota for women in jobs, reservation for government schools students in professional colleges, cheap electricity to the industry and the MSP for fruits and vegetables.



The party promised free power up to 400 units per month for all households and 75 per cent quota for the state youth in private sector jobs if the party’s alliance comes to power in Punjab next year.

SAD, which has an alliance with the BSP, also promised a grant of Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of “blue card” holder families (BPL beneficiaries) and a Rs 10 per litre reduction in price of diesel for agriculture consumers.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:46 PM IST