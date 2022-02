Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday filed his nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Channi on Monday has also filed nomination from Bhadaur Assembly Constituency.

More to Follow.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:01 PM IST