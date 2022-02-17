Punjab elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday called Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann a "drunkard and illiterate person".

"Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said while addressing a public gathering in Bathinda, reported ANI.

"How can (AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal decide to give Punjab in his hands?" he added.

A roadshow was organized by the Congress party wherein Punjab Chief Minister Channi spoke in favour of Manpreet Singh Badal, the candidate from the Bathinda Urban seat.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has courted controversy during a poll rally by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

The word "bhaiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," the incumbent chief minister of Punjab said.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

