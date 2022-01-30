Punjab Elections 2022: AAP may emerge as largest party, Congress to trail behind; check pre-poll survey results here

The assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will take place in a single phase while that Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively.

There has been news of in-fighting in the ruling Congress party, while on the other hand the long-standing alliance between the Bhartiya Janta Party and Shiromani Akali Dal came to an end over the farm laws. The Akali’s have entered into an alliance with the Mayawati led BSP while the BJP is working hard to strengthen its base in rural Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party also foresees an opportunity for the party. The Congress high command is also leaving nothing to chance to retain power.



Punjab assembly election 2022 will be held to elect 117 MLAs on February 14, 2022, as per the announcement made by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, January 8. This time, Punjab is set to witness a multi-cornered fight.

According to pre-poll survey, Punjab may witness Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats and emerge as the ruling party, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.

In the pre-poll survey comes true, then AAP may consider an alliance with SAD and other shammer parties.

The BJP is set to bear the brunt of the farmers’ angst over the now-repealed farm laws as both the surveys have predicted two seats for the saffron party which has joined hands with Captain Amarinder Singh’s party.

In 2017, the Congress had won the mandate in Punjab by bagging 77 seats while the AAP had won in 20 constituencies, becoming the main opposition party in the state.



Making its debut in the recently Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, the AAP stunned the Congress and BJP, emerging as the single largest party by winning in 14 of the 35 wards. The ruling BJP won 12 and remained in the second spot.



Elections for the 403 member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. Polling in Manipur will take place in two phases February 27 and March 3. Goa and Uttarakhand will go into the polls on February 14 while voting in Punjab is scheduled for February 20. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on March 10 2022



