Punjab: EC postpones Assembly elections to February 20 on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Chandigarh: Election Commission on Sunday announced to postpone Punjab Assembly elections from earlier February 14 to now February 20 on request of political parties.

Parties across the political spectrum including Congress, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and AAP sought deferment of polls citing that many SC voters will be travelling to Varanasi on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti which falls on February 16.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a letter to the Election Commission suggested the assembly polls on February 14 should be deferred by at least six days factoring in Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on January 15, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had stated, "They (members of the SC community) have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections. In the above background, it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly".

The BJP and its allies including the Punjab Lok Congress led by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also requested the EC to defer the February 14 election in Punjab.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on February 16 this year. The 645th birth anniversary of saint Guru Ravidas will be observed on the occasion.

Guru Ravidas was a well-recognised saint of the Bhakti Movement.Around 40 poems accredited to Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth, a sacred Sikh scripture. He is known to have actively worked to eradicate the discriminatory practice of casteism.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

