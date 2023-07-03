Punjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)

A video has gone viral on social media showing a dead and roasted rat allegedly found in a dish served to a family at one of the famous restaurants in Punjba’s Ludhiana.
As per news reports, the family that had come to eat at a well-known restaurant near Vishwakarma Chowk in Ludhiana found a dead rat in their dish which was supposed to be Malai Mutton.
Furious family members confronted the restaurant owners and also made a video of the dish to prove their claim.
(Watch the video here)
Meanwhile, the restaurant owner rejected the claim and alleged that the customers are trying to defame his restaurant by using this "trick".
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)