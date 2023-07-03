Punjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)

Twitter

A video has gone viral on social media showing a dead and roasted rat allegedly found in a dish served to a family at one of the famous restaurants in Punjba’s Ludhiana.

As per news reports, the family that had come to eat at a well-known restaurant near Vishwakarma Chowk in Ludhiana found a dead rat in their dish which was supposed to be Malai Mutton.

Furious family members confronted the restaurant owners and also made a video of the dish to prove their claim.

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner rejected the claim and alleged that the customers are trying to defame his restaurant by using this "trick".