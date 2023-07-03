 Punjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)

Punjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)

The restaurant owner rejected the claim and alleged that the customers are trying to defame his restaurant by using this "trick"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A video has gone viral on social media showing a dead and roasted rat allegedly found in a dish served to a family at one of the famous restaurants in Punjba’s Ludhiana. 

As per news reports, the family that had come to eat at a well-known restaurant near Vishwakarma Chowk in Ludhiana found a dead rat in their dish which was supposed to be Malai Mutton. 

Furious family members confronted the restaurant owners and also made a video of the dish to prove their claim. 

(Watch the video here)

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner rejected the claim and alleged that the customers are trying to defame his restaurant by using this "trick".

Read Also
Punjab: Dramatic Video Of Bus Carrying Inmates Ramming Into Car In Ludhiana, No Casualties Reported
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Man Behind ₹176 Crore Tax Fraud Held While Trying To Feel Country

Man Behind ₹176 Crore Tax Fraud Held While Trying To Feel Country

'You Are Bikau, Get Out Of The Car': Former Punjab Dy CM Randhawa Yells At TV Reporter During...

'You Are Bikau, Get Out Of The Car': Former Punjab Dy CM Randhawa Yells At TV Reporter During...

Punjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)

Punjab: Dead Rat 'Found' In Dish Served To Family At Famous Restaurant in Ludhiana (Watch)

Ajit Pawar-Led Rebel Leaders Appoint Sunil Tatkare As Maharashtra NCP President

Ajit Pawar-Led Rebel Leaders Appoint Sunil Tatkare As Maharashtra NCP President

'This Will Affect Our Relations': S Jaishankar After Khalistani Posters Depict Indian Diplomats As...

'This Will Affect Our Relations': S Jaishankar After Khalistani Posters Depict Indian Diplomats As...