Punjab Crime: CMS Company ₹8.49 Crore Heist Mastermind Mona, Husband Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed the June 10 ₹8.49 crore robbery mastermind and her husband from Uttarakhand.

It may be recalled that a group of about 10 robbers had reportedly looted ₹8.49 crore from a private cash management company – CMS – Connecting Commerce - from Ludhiana in the wee hours of last Saturday. The company handled huge amounts of cash daily as it filled ATM kiosks with currency notes.

The accused, who were reportedly armed with sharp-edged weapons and guns, had held the five employees, including two security guards, captive in one of the rooms of the office of the company before fleeing with the cash kept in a room there instead of the chest in one of the company’s vans.

Stating that the mastermind of the heist Mandeep Kaur alias Mona had been nabbed from Uttarakhand along with her husband Jaswinder Singh, the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that a total of eight accused had so far been arrested in the case.

It may also be recalled that the police had arrested six accused, including an employee of the company, namely Manjinder, on June 14 and recovered over ₹5.75 crore from them while more recovery was now expected from Mona and her husband. It was the "good-looking and soft-spoken'' Mona, who first befriended Manjinder and steadily "honey-trapped'' him into doing the robbery along with others to "quickly become rich''.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, took to social media to laud the Ludhiana police for cracking the case and said, "Proud of Ludhiana police and Counter Intelligence Unit to solve the CMS cash robber case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh from Uttarakhand. Ludhiana cash van robbery accused nabbed in 100 hours,’’ he wrote on Twitter adding that the police teams used a professional and scientific approach to crack the case.

It may be recalled that the state police was also shocked by the gross lapses on the part of the firm and the police commissioner had written to the state police chief and the government to ban the operations of the company because of its utterly poor arrangements of security measures, poorly trained manpower and poor-quality equipment. The police also held that the company appeared to attempt to "adjust’’ a huge sum of money under the garb of a loot probe into which was also on.

While those have already been arrested are Manjinder (employee of the company), Mandeep, Harvinder , Paramjit, Harpreet and Narinder, the two accused who are still on the run are Arun Kumar and Nanni.