Punjab Crime Caught On Camera: Woman Fatally Stabbed Over 25–30 Times By Ex-Boyfriend At Mohali Office

A woman employed at a private company in Punjab's Mohali was allegedly stabbed to death by her colleague, believed to be her former boyfriend, following a dispute over their relationship. The accused, identified as Harvinder Mann alias Harry, later attempted to take his own life by repeatedly stabbing himself in the throat.

CCTV Shows Brutal Attack

The shocking incident, which took place on Thursday evening, was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the office. According to police, Harry entered the workplace around 7:40 pm and attacked the victim, Dimple, from behind while she was seated at her desk working.

Trigger Warning: Disturbing footage warning

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As Dimple attempted to escape, the accused allegedly chased her across the office premises, dragged her by the hair near the entrance, and continued the assault. Despite efforts by four to five employees to intervene, they were unable to stop him.

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

According to a report in NDTV, the accused stabbed Dimple more than 20 times. She eventually collapsed and lay motionless on the floor as the attack continued.

After assaulting the woman, Harry reportedly returned to the area where she had been sitting and began stabbing himself in the throat in an apparent suicide attempt.

Accused in Critical Condition

The NDTV report also mentioned that witnesses said the accused inflicted multiple injuries on himself, stabbing his throat more than 30 times. Office staff immediately alerted the police and rushed both individuals to Fortis Hospital.

Doctors declared Dimple dead on arrival, while Harry remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Relationship Angle Under Investigation

Police said Harry and Dimple had worked together for nearly three years at a company associated with the packers and movers sector. During that period, they reportedly became close and were believed to have been in a relationship.

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The relationship is said to have ended some time ago. Police invesigating the case suspect the accused had been trying to reconcile with Dimple but was unsuccessful. Officials believe an argument between the two on Thursday may have triggered the attack.

Police Probe Underway

Authorities are investigating the exact motive behind the crime and are examining the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim. A forensic team visited the scene and collected evidence.

Police have informed the families of both individuals, who are residents of Patiala. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim's post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.