Man Slits Live-In Partner’s Throat Before Attempting Suicide In Punjab’s Moga

A dispute related to a live-in relationship turned violent in Punjab’s Moga district on Monday, leaving a 30-year-old woman seriously injured after her partner allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The accused later attempted suicide by slashing his own throat.

The incident occurred on Bukanwala Road under the City South police station area. The injured woman, identified as Mandeep Kaur, wife of Gurdit Singh and a mother of two, is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Mandeep alleged that she had been in a relationship with her neighbour, Lovedeep Singh. According to her, tensions had escalated in recent weeks as Lovedeep was pressuring her to divorce her husband and live with him permanently. She claimed he had been issuing threats over the past 10 days, leading to frequent arguments between them.

On Monday afternoon, the dispute allegedly took a violent turn when Lovedeep attacked her with a knife, striking her on the neck and leaving her severely injured. Soon after the assault, he reportedly turned the weapon on himself in an apparent suicide attempt.

Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help and transported both individuals to the Civil Hospital by ambulance. The emergency staff provided first aid and informed the City South police.

Police officials reached the hospital and began recording statements. Authorities said the woman’s condition is stable, while the accused remains under medical supervision. Further legal action will be initiated after a detailed investigation.