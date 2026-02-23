 Man Slits Live-In Partner’s Throat Before Attempting Suicide In Punjab’s Moga
A live-in relationship dispute in Punjab’s Moga turned violent when a man allegedly attacked his partner with a knife, injuring her critically before attempting suicide. The woman, a mother of two, is stable in hospital. Police have begun an investigation and will take further legal action after recording statements.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

A dispute related to a live-in relationship turned violent in Punjab’s Moga district on Monday, leaving a 30-year-old woman seriously injured after her partner allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The accused later attempted suicide by slashing his own throat.

The incident occurred on Bukanwala Road under the City South police station area. The injured woman, identified as Mandeep Kaur, wife of Gurdit Singh and a mother of two, is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help and transported both individuals to the Civil Hospital by ambulance. The emergency staff provided first aid and informed the City South police.

Police officials reached the hospital and began recording statements. Authorities said the woman’s condition is stable, while the accused remains under medical supervision. Further legal action will be initiated after a detailed investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

