 70-Year-Old Woman’s Throat Slit, Gold Worth ₹ 65 Lakh Stolen In Bengaluru's Nelamangala
A 70-year-old woman, Shobha, was allegedly murdered at her home in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala area, with gold jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh stolen. The accused, Shivakumar, was arrested after CCTV footage and vehicle registration details led police to him. The victim’s paralysed husband was present during the attack.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her home in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala area, and gold jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh was stolen after her throat was slit. The crime took place in Kote Beedi, Hirapur, under the Nelamangala police limits.

The victim, Shobha, lived with her husband, Ranganath, in their house in Kote Beedi. The couple had no children and lived alone. Ranganath has been paralysed for over 15 years and was lying beside his wife at the time of the attack.

article-image

The incident came to light when a doctor, who had arrived at the couple’s home to provide physiotherapy to Ranganath, found Shobha lying with her throat slit. Her husband was reportedly beside her and appeared unaware of what had transpired.

Police have taken Shivakumar, a wholesale trader, into custody for allegedly breaking into the house around 1:03 am and fatally attacking Shobha in front of her husband. Investigators said the murder was driven by financial motives. Shobha, the daughter of a jewellery shop owner, was wearing significant gold ornaments at the time.

article-image

After the killing, the accused allegedly searched the house for cash but found none. He then removed her chain, bangles and other ornaments. Police estimate that nearly 450 grams of gold jewellery were stolen.

CCTV footage captured the suspect fleeing on a motorcycle shortly after the crime. He allegedly returned to the scene during the initial police inspection and blended in with onlookers to avoid suspicion before leaving on his Activa scooter. Police traced the scooter’s registration number, leading to his arrest. The motorcycle, the knife used in the crime, and his mobile phone have been seized as evidence.

