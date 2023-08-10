Punjab: Cops Nab 3 Smugglers With 12Kg Heroin In Amritsar; Accused Were In Touch With Pak Drug Smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three drug smugglers and recovering 12 kg heroin from them.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said in a statement that those arrested were identified as Bhindar Singh alias Bhinda and Dilbag Singh alias Manu both from Gharinda area, Amritsar and Manipal Singh alias Mani of from Raja Sansi area, Amritsar. Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams have also impounded the white Hyundai Verna car they were travelling in, he said.

Stating that the police teams had got a tip-off that some drug smugglers had retrieved the heroin consignment dropped via drone and that they were going to deliver it in a white Hyundai Verna car, the DGP said that the police succeeded in nabbing them by holding multiple police checkpoints near village Beharwal in Amritsar, though the accused tried to flee the spot on being stopped by the police, they were chased and nabbed with 12 kg heroin.

The DGP said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were in touch with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers and were supplying heroin across the state after importing it from Pakistan.The Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that the trio accused also had several criminal cases in the past.

