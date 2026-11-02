Punjab Cop Caught Planting Drugs At Shiv Sena Leader's House In Khanna, ASI Suspended - VIDEO

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Khanna Police in Punjab has been suspended after a hidden camera allegedly caught him planting drugs at the residence of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri in an attempt to frame him in a narcotics case.

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The action was taken after the leader's family produced CCTV footage showing the policeman entering the house and allegedly hiding a packet of drugs under a mattress. The video, which purportedly captures the ASI planting the contraband, also surfaced on social media.

ASI suspended, SIT probe ordered

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia suspended the accused officer, identified as Sukhdev Singh, and ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Ahluwalia said the Khanna Police would not tolerate negligence or misconduct by personnel dealing with drug-related cases. She confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SP Harpinder Gill, had been constituted to investigate the matter.

The SSP said further investigation was underway to establish the quantity of drugs allegedly planted at the Shiv Sena leader's residence and determine their source.

Heroin recovery and arrest questioned

According to the initial police investigation, Mahant's driver, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, was arrested with 7.5 grams of heroin. During interrogation, he allegedly named the Shiv Sena leader, following which a police team conducted a raid at his residence.

The police subsequently claimed to have recovered 30 grams of heroin from beneath a mattress and arrested Mahant. However, the hidden-camera footage presented by his family allegedly exposed the officer planting the contraband before the raid.

The person arrested in connection with the alleged drug case was subsequently acquitted, according to the SSP.