Kerala's Kochi Judge Questioned For 3 Hours Over Fatal Mercedes Crash Involving Minor Son; 4 Cops Suspended | X

Kochi, Oct 28: An Additional District Judge, whose 17-year-old son was involved in a road accident at Cheranalloor in which an elderly man was killed, was questioned by the police for around three hours on Wednesday and asked to appear again on Thursday.

The crash occurred at around 2.20 a.m. on October 25 on Container Road in Cheranalloor, near Kochi. Jayabalakrishnan, 55, was returning home after closing his roadside eatery when the Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by the judge's minor son, hit his scooter.

He died on the spot, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Keralam Mercedes crash: “We will fight until my father gets justice.My father never deserved such a death. He had done nothing wrong.”- Daughter of man killed in accident involving judge’s minor son https://t.co/McIabWFStC — Aatif zahhan (@aathif82024) October 27, 2026

Judge Questioned At Aluva Police Club

The judge, who has been named as an accused in the case, was summoned to the Aluva Police Club at around 2.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was allowed to leave after the questioning.

The case has drawn attention as it involves the minor son of a serving judicial officer.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | On an accident involving a Judge’s minor son, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan says, "It is an alarming situation that adolescents are given the freedom to take the vehicles and go out and indulge in rash driving, due to which innocent lives are lost. It will have to be a collective decision of the society on what needs to be done to prevent such issues from recurring. Unfortunately, the police come to the rescue of the influential. It is for the government to respond to such things." — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and the alleged role of those involved.

High Court Committee Defers Action

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the Kerala High Court Administrative Committee has decided against taking immediate action against the judge.

It will consider the matter after two days, based on the police investigation report.

The development comes after a report by the High Court judge in charge of Thrissur district recommended that the Additional District Judge be suspended.

The Administrative Committee, however, decided that further action should await the findings of the police investigation.

The decision indicates that the committee wants the facts to be established before proceeding against the judicial officer.

Police Investigation And Further Questioning

The police are expected to continue questioning the judge as part of the investigation.

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His appearance on Thursday is expected to help investigators clarify the circumstances surrounding the accident and the allegations against him.

The case has raised questions about the conduct of those involved in the accident and the course of the investigation.

Further action against the judge will depend on the findings placed before the authorities.

Police Officials Suspended, Commissioner Transferred

In a related development, four police officials attached to the local station which registered the case were suspended, and the Kochi City Police Commissioner was transferred out on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)