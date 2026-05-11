Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Cousin Gyan Singh Joins BJP In Presence Of Nayab Saini, Sunil Jakhar - VIDEO

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Gyan Singh Mann, cousin of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday.

Gyan Singh Mann formally joined the BJP during an event that also saw Baljinder Singh Wading and AAP leader Manjinder Singh switching allegiance to the saffron party. The development has triggered intense political discussion across Punjab and Haryana.

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The latest defections come amid heightened tensions between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Recently, seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal and Harbhajan Singh, had reportedly joined the BJP, significantly weakening AAP’s strength in the Upper House.

AAP leaders, including CM Bhagwant Mann, had described the developments as part of “Operation Lotus” and accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the party.

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Political temperatures in Punjab have also risen following the Enforcement Directorate’s action against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. Tensions escalated further on Sunday when BJP and AAP workers reportedly clashed in Ludhiana over the issue.