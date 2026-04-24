Bhagwant Mann Calls Rebel Leaders `Traitors’, Says BJP Betrayed Punjab |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday lashed out at Raghav Chadha and six other party Rajya Sabha members soon after they quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and announced merger with the BJP calling them ``gaddaar’’ (traitors).

Punjab is the only state in the country ruled by AAP.

Addressing newspersons in a hurriedly convened press conference soon after the development which shook the AAP, Mann said that the seven Rajya Sabha members, who are joining the BJP are traitors and won’t get anything in the BJP.

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Alleging that the BJP has lured some of AAP's MPs into their fold, Mann said that they have betrayed the state.

Referring to the recent raids conducted by the Central agencies against AAP leaders, he held that now the BJP would use the same ``washing machine’’ that it used for other parties including Congress to scare leaders of the opposition parties.

He went on to allege that BJP is scared of the works done by AAP in Punjab, including the recent stricter law against sacrilege brought by AAP and hence the attempts to finish AAP.

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Referring to the political fate of leaders like Sukhpal Khaira, Kanwar Sandhu and Jagdev Kamalu, Mann held that Punjab rejects those who try to get seats without working hard and therefore rejects them.

Mann held that he was hurt due to the MPs leaving the party but, yet, he and the AAP would keep doing the hard work for the people’s welfare. ``We are a family, united and unaffected by such episode’’, he added.

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BJP WELCOMES AAP MPs

Meanwhile, the BJP state president Sunil Jakhar welcomed the Rajya Sabha members who left the AAP and joined the BJP, stating that this will not only strengthen the party in Punjab but also marks the beginning of the decline of the AAP, which he alleged, as one of the shortest-lived active parties in the country.ChandigarhChandigarhChandigarh