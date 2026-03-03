Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges Naidu For Safe Evacuation Of Punjabis Stranded In War-Hit Middle East

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Pic

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called up Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and impressed upon him to ensure the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in the strife-torn Middle East.

During the telephonic conversation, the chief minister shared comprehensive data pertaining to Punjabis languishing in Gulf countries due to the outbreak of war and urged that immediate steps be taken to bring them home.

CM Mann said on X: “I spoke over the phone with Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu. NRI Affairs Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh had also gone to meet him in person. The Union Minister has assured that necessary arrangements will be made for the safe return of Punjabis from Arab countries, including the operation of special flights. I have shared the list of all concerned persons along with their contact numbers. Soon, these Punjabis will return safely to their families. For any kind of information or assistance, please contact: NRI Wing 24/7 Control Room: 0172-2260042, 0172-2260043, WhatsApp: +91 94787 79112,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab NRI affairs minister Ravjot Singh who met Union civil aviation minister Naidu, sought immediate launch of rescue flights, operation of special aircraft and a cap on “exploitative” airfares to ensure their safe and swift return. “There is an urgent need to resume flights and operate special evacuation services. Our people cannot be left stranded in this crisis,” he said.