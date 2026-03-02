Punjab BJP Releases Helpline Number For Punjabis Stranded In Gulf Countries |

Chandigarh: In view of the Iran–Israel–US crisis, the Punjab BJP on Monday released a helpline number for Punjabis stranded in the Gulf countries.

Briefing the newspersons, state party president Sunil Jakhar said that Punjabis stranded in the Gulf countries due to the deteriorating situation, or their family members based here, can contact the helpline number 75085-60065. With the support of the Central government, the party will make every possible effort to provide all kinds of assistance to such people or to bring them back safely, he said.

Stating that the Central government has already instructed Indian embassies in these countries to extend every possible help to Indians living there and to ensure they are provided with all necessary information, updates, and security, Jakhar held that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in an invisible alliance, and Congress is functioning like AAP’s B-team. Today, the people of the state are extremely distressed by the policies of the AAP government; the law-and-order situation in the state is at its worst, drug abuse is spreading like a weed, yet Congress leaders do not even have the courage to speak out against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

He further said that even Rahul Gandhi, who attended the Barnala rally, did not utter a single word against the AAP government, whereas as the principal opposition party, it was Congress’s moral duty to raise public issues.