 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sings 'Chhalla', Enthrals 'At Home' Gathering (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sings 'Chhalla', Enthrals 'At Home' Gathering (VIDEO)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sings 'Chhalla', Enthrals 'At Home' Gathering (VIDEO)

Prior to singing, he said in Punjabi - "kalakaar haan, stage dekh ke rukeya nahin janda"

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | X

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in an impromptu act, held the gathering spellbound by singing "Chhalla" – a popular Punjabi folk song - at the 'At Home' function organised at Punjab Raj Bhawan on the occasion of R-Day here on Friday evening.

This happened when Mann got up and reached the dais while the musical renditions of patriotic songs by the artistes of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) were on. Prior to singing, he said in Punjabi - "kalakaar haan, stage dekh ke rukeya nahin janda" meaning that he too was an artiste, therefore could not stop after seeing the cultural stage. Mann was a well-known comic actor, satirist and singer before his political stint.

He sang several stanzas of ``Chhalla’’ folk song – one of the popular songs sung by Gurdas Maan, on the occasion. He stopped to inform the gathering that he had asked Gurdas Maan to change one particular line of the song – from  - Chhalla nau, nau kheve, puttar mithde meve – to - Chhalla nau, nau kheve, bachche mithde meve – which the latter had done.

After concluding his singing, Mann thanked the governor Banwarilal Purohit saying he was his custodian too. Notably, the gesture of the chief minister was also being seen as an act to break the ice with the governor with whom he had multiple run-ins on several issues, last year.

Read Also
Bhagwant Mann Shares 'Good News' Of Wife's Pregnancy At Republic Day Event, Urges People To Shun Sex...
article-image

It may be recalled that such was the sour relationship between the two that Mann had skipped the ``At Home’’ programmes of the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Republic Dal and the Independence Day last year.

Expecting a baby in March: CM

Earlier in the day, while addressing the gathering on the occasion of Republic Day in Ludhiana, Mann had also announced that he and his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, were expecting a baby in March.

Exhorting people against the pre-natal sex determination test, the chief minister said that his wife was seven months pregnant and he and his wife had decided not to discover the gender. ``Let us never discriminate between boys and girls and instead wish for a healthy baby’’, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off 'Sadhak Surakhya Force' Vehicles To Ensure Road Safety

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off 'Sadhak Surakhya Force' Vehicles To Ensure Road Safety

Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit Postponed, New Schedule To Be Announced Soon

Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit Postponed, New Schedule To Be Announced Soon

Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee: PM Modi To Unveil Digital Innovations & Bilingual Website

Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee: PM Modi To Unveil Digital Innovations & Bilingual Website

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sings 'Chhalla', Enthrals 'At Home' Gathering (VIDEO)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sings 'Chhalla', Enthrals 'At Home' Gathering (VIDEO)

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Refuses To Take Call From Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Refuses To Take Call From Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge