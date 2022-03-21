Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann keeps Home Dept, Harpal Cheema appointed as Finance Minister - check full list here

After taking oath as Cabinet ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, the portfolios have been allocated on Monday.

Chief Minister Mann has kept the Home Dept. Harpal Cheema has been appointed as the state's Finance Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as Education Minister, Dr Vijay Singla as the Health Minister, Harjot S Bains as the Law & Tourism Minister.

Dr Baljit Kaur will be the Minister of Social Security, Women & Child Development, Harbhajan Singh ETO will be the Power Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak has been given the Food & Supply Dept, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal has been given the Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

Laljit Singh Bhullar has been appointed as the Transport Minister and Brahm Shankar Zimpa has been given Water as well as the Disaster Ministry.

Meanwhile, of these 10 ministers, two have made it to the state assembly for the second time while two of first timers are doctors by profession.

Also, seven of the 11 newly sworn-in ministers in Punjab have declared criminal cases against themselves, with four of them facing serious charges, poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms said on Monday. The 11 ministers include Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms analysed the affidavits of all 11 ministers, including the CM.

The ADR said seven ministers (64 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Four of them (36 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Of the 11 ministers, nine are crorepatis and the average of their assets is Rs 2.87 crore.

The ADR said five ministers (45 per cent) have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 10 and 12 while the rest are graduate or above.

Six ministers (55 per cent) have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while five (45 per cent) are aged 51 and 60, the ADR said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:25 PM IST