Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demands Agnipath scheme be revoked; calls it 'insult to army'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opposes Agnipath Scheme. | PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has joined the list of leaders raising concerns against the Centre's newly launched 'Agnipath' scheme. Taking to Twitter, Mann has demanded a roll back of the scheme and has termed it as 'an insult to army'.

The remark comes amidst the ongoing violent protests against the military recruitment scheme, which has entered its third day.

Speaking to ANI, CM Mann said, "We are also nabbing those involved in it...it's all politics because some are still wondering how a teacher's son became the CM and ran the state government effectively."

"We can't keep soldiers on rent. How can we make them ex-soldiers merely at age of 21? They protect country in harsh conditions.Politicians never retire it's only soldiers,public who retire... We don't need military on rent. Agnipath scheme must be taken back," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, CM and AAP leader Mann said in a tweet, "After stopping army recruitments for two years, centre's new diktat - stay in Army for four years, and then don't get pension. This is an insult to army and a deception for the youth of the country. The youth across the country is angry. The decision has been taken without deliberation. We demand that decision be revoked."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kejriwal appeals to Centre to consider 'short-term condition' of Agnipath scheme

The statement also comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the BJP-ruled Centre to consider the short-term condition.

"The central government's new scheme in army recruitment is being opposed everywhere in the country. Young people are very angry. His demands are just right. Army is the pride of our country, our youth want to give their whole life to the country, don't keep their dreams tied in 4 years," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He added, "Appeal to the central government that youth should be given a chance to serve the country for the whole life, not four years. Those who crossed the age limit in the last two years, should also be given a chance."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Protests erupt in various states against 'Agnipath' scheme

The Centre on Thursday increased the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 to 23 years amid nationwide protests.

However, protests and agitation continued in over seven states for the third consecutive day.