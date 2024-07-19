Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Announces AAP Will Contest All 90 Haryana Assembly Seats Alone

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: Sounding the poll bugle in Haryana, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced here on Thursday, to contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own.

Notably, AAP, the then an ally of Congress as INDIA bloc constituent, had fought the recent Lok Sabha elections in Haryana in alliance, though had no such truck in Punjab; The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October this year.

Addressing newspersons, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, party Rajya Sabha MP, national spokesperson Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP, national general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak and party Haryana president Sushil Gupta held a joint press conference here and said that the party had government in two states, 5 MLAs in Gujarat, 2 MLAs in Goa and that it will contest the assembly elections in Haryana on all the 90 assembly seats alone with full strength.

Stating that AAP was a national party certified by the Election Commission after it took 14% votes in Gujarat, Mann said that the people of Haryana gave a chance to all the parties but everyone looted Haryana, so the people of Haryana now want a change. ``Recently, in the assembly by-election, Aam Aadmi Party registered a unilateral victory from Jalandhar seat. Won Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Anantapur seats in Lok Sabha elections’’, he said.

Singh in his address slammed the Haryana BJP government led by chief minister Nayab Saini and alleged that today Haryana has become a stronghold of extortion gangs. We saw how the farmers of Haryana were lathicharged in the movement and the demands of the farmers of Haryana and Punjab were compromised. He said that unemployment is the biggest problem of Haryana. In every village of Haryana, families of martyrs and a village gate are found in the name of a martyr and the BJP government comes up with a scheme like Agniveer.

Stating that the Mann government in Punjab had given 43,000 government jobs within two years of its rule and there was not a single case of bribery or paper leak, he said that Delhi model is becoming a topic of discussion in the entire country today.

Pathak said AAP has already conducted ``Parivartan Jansamvad Sabha’’ in all the about 6500 villages and saw that this time the people of Haryana are looking towards a change.