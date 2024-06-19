Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Tough Steps To Check Drugs 'Curse'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: Under Opposition’s severe attack over alleged deaths from drug abuse in the past about two weeks in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced several tough steps to wipe out, what he termed as, the ``curse’’ of drugs in the state.

It may be recalled that Mann-led ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had recently come under severe attack of the opposition parties, namely, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP, after about 14 deaths allegedly due to drugs abuse were reported in about two weeks’ time in the state.

Briefing newspersons after holding a meeting with top police officers here, Mann said that the state government has chalked out a multi-pronged strategy to wipe out this curse from the state.

He said that the state police had caught a lot of cash and drugs during the run-up for polls and got several other vital clues regarding the supply of drugs. He said that drugs come to Punjab from outside, but the state was being vilified on this issue. The government has clues from where those came and what were their destination, he added.

Mann, however, also said that it had also come to light that cops at lower level were sometimes involved with drug peddlers resulting in a strong nexus between them.

The chief minister said that more than 10,000 transfers had been made so far across the divisions adding that rotation of the postings of the cops was going on to break this nexus. He said that the black sheeps in the police department are being identified and strict action would be taken against them.

Stating that if any police officer would be found involved in illicit drug trade, he would be immediately dismissed from service, Mann said that if anyone is found involved in smuggling of drugs then the police would confiscate/attach/ freeze his property within a week.

Mann said that to enhance the efficiency of the Punjab police the state government has decided to create 10,000 new posts in the force. Similarly, he said that a detailed strategy has been formed to tackle smugglers, gangsters and terrorists who are using drones for operating in the state.